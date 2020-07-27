Breaking News
Nigeria reports another 648 new cases of COVID-19

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Monday, reported another 648 new cases of COVID-19, even as Lagos led with 180 new cases.

The country also recorded two deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 860.

From the report released on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, of 21 states of the federation, Plateau, for the first time, recorded high daily infection of 148.

Others are FCT-44, Ondo-42, Kwara-38, Rivers-32, Oyo-29, Kaduna-21, Osun-20, Edo-17, Ogun-17, Ekiti-11, Kano-9, Benue-9,Delta-9, Abia-9, Niger-7, Gombe-3, Borno-1, Bauchi-1, and Imo-1,

According to NCDC report, a total of 41,180 cases have been confirmed, 18,203 discharged and 860 deaths recorded so far.

