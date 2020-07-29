Vanguard Logo

Nigeria records fresh 624 cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Tuesday, recorded another 624 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 8 deaths.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, till date, 41,804 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria.

Out of the number, 18,764 cases have been discharged, while a total of 868 deaths from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory lost their lives

“The 624 new cases were reported from 18 states- Lagos (212), Oyo (69), Niger (49), Kano (37), Osun (37), FCT (35), Plateau (34), Gombe (33), Edo (28), Enugu (28), Ebonyi (17), Delta (10), Katsina (9), Ogun (8), Rivers (7), Ondo (5), Kaduna (4), Nasarawa (2)

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

VANGUARD

