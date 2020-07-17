Nigeria records 595 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has recorded 595 fresh cases of COVID-19, with nine deaths.

The latest number of confirmed cases brings the total reported cases to 34,854.

The breakdown of the figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on its Twitter handle shows that Lagos State led with 156 new cases, followed by Ondo with 95, then was River State with 53.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours,” NCDC noted.

NCDC puts the number of cases recorded in 24 states as of July 16 to as follows: Lagos 156, Ondo 95, Rivers 53, Abia 43, Oyo 38, Enugu 29, Edo 24, FCT 23, Kaduna 20, Akwa Ibom 17, Anambra 17 and Osun 17.

Others are Ogun 14, Kano 13, Imo 11, Delta 6 Ekiti 5, Gombe 4 Plateau 4, Cross River 2, Adamawa 1, Bauchi 1 Jigawa 1, and Yobe 1.

“Till date, 34,854 cases have been confirmed, 14,292 cases have been discharged and 769 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he added.

