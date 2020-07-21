Breaking News
Nigeria records 562 new cases of COVID-19

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Monday, recorded another 562 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 37,225.

The new cases were recorded in 21 states of the federation.

According to the daily report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, leads with 102, followed by Lagos with 100.

Others are Plateau-52, Kwara-50, Abia-47, Kaduna-35, Benue-34, Oyo-26, Ebonyi-24, Kano-16, Niger-15, Anambra-14, Gombe-12, Edo-11, Rivers-6, Nasarawa-5, Delta-5, Borno-3, Enugu- 2, Bauchi-2 and Kebbi- 1.

“Till date,” NCDC noted, “a total of 37,225 confirmed cases, 15,333 discharged and 801 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.”

VANGUARD

