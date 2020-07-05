Breaking News
Nigeria records 544 new COVID-19 cases as total jumps to 28,711

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 544 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday.

The 544 cases announced by the Centre for Disease Control takes the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 28711.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 203 patients from isolation centers across the country with 11 new deaths reported.

Lagos state, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria topped the number of confirmed cases with 199 new cases taking the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos alone to 11244.

Ebonyi state recorded 65 new cases, Oyo reported 47 new cases while Ondo, Ogun, and Edo recorded 46, 31 and 30 new cases respectively.

Other states are FCT-28, Katsina-25, Plateau-15, Bayelsa-11, Kaduna-10, Adamawa-10, Akwa Ibom-8, Gombe-7, Kano-4, Taraba-3, Rivers-2, Abia-2 and Ekiti-1.

NCDC reports that there are 28711 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 11665 discharged and 645 deaths

