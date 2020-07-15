Nigeria records 463 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Tuesday, recorded 463 new COVID-19 cases with 10 deaths.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease, NCDC, daily report, no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 33,616 cases have been confirmed, 13,792 cases have been discharged and 754 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” NCDC noted.

The 463 new cases were reported from 17 states.

The states are Lagos with 128, followed by Kwara with 92, Enugu 39, Delta 33 Edo 29, Plateau 28, Kaduna 23, Oyo 15, Ogun 14, Osun 14, FCT 12, Ondo 9, Rivers 9, Abia 8, Bayelsa 5, Ekiti 3, and Borno 2.

