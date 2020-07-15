Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Nigeria records 463 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

On 12:14 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria records 463 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Tuesday, recorded 463 new COVID-19 cases with 10 deaths.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease, NCDC, daily report, no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 33,616 cases have been confirmed, 13,792 cases have been discharged and 754 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” NCDC noted.

ALSO READ: Review schools’ resumption guidelines, SDP state chairmen beg FG

The 463 new cases were reported from 17 states.

The states are Lagos with  128, followed by  Kwara with 92, Enugu  39, Delta 33  Edo 29, Plateau 28, Kaduna 23, Oyo 15, Ogun 14, Osun 14, FCT 12, Ondo 9, Rivers 9, Abia 8, Bayelsa 5, Ekiti 3, and Borno 2.

Below is the breakdown tweet by NCDC of new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!