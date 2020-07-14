Nigeria must invest in technology, agriculture, real estate for development- Gtext Farm

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Chief Executive Officer of Gtext Farm, Mr. Stephen Akintayo has identified three key areas Nigeria needs to focus attention for the country to witness meaningful development.

Speaking during the cash presentation of N1 million to the top three winners of Gtext Farm Agric Conference in Lagos which was part of activities to commemorate the company 12th anniversary, Akintayo said that the reason why Nigeria is still struggling was as a result of failure to take advantage of technology, agriculture and real estate offers.

He said that the country needs to promote these three key areas among youths, “if we want to build lasting development as a country, we need to invest in the youth, we need to encourage them to venture into agriculture as against seating in the office.

“In the mood of celebrating our 12th years anniversary, Gtext is giving out N12 million to support different sectors inform of startup grant and charity donation. When we started business 12 years ago, nobody cares about young entrepreneurs, but as a company who understand the importance of assistance we are doing our best to change the narration.

“This cash presentation is one of the numerous presentations we make since inception of Gtext. For this particular competition, participants were selected from our two twitter handles where we encourage our young followers who are passionate about what they intend to do to pitch their idea in a one-minute video.

“At the end of the online competition that had close to a million participants, the top three were selected and the winner Wilfred Okafor got N500,000 while the second position Ojekwe Naomi got N300,000 and the third position, Etimbuk Imuk got N200,000.”

Appreciating the company gesture, Okafor said that the financial grant will enable him to expand his business idea, “am into agrodirect where people can invest certain amount of money with returns. But with this financial support along with the agro conference knowledge, we are going to invest the money in our process line, invest in farmers with little returns.”

