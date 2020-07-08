NGO “Wave of Success” donates patrol vehicles to Kogi State police command

Kindly Share This Story:

As security challenges across the States of Nigeria become prevalent, an NGO called, “Wave of Success Foundation” has decided to intervene by donating patrol vehicles to the Kogi State Police command to aid the fight.

Wave of Success founder, Mr Ocholi Okpanachi Yusuf, aka, ‘Don Pablo’ while presenting the patrol vehicles worth millions of naira to Kogi State force command in Lokoja, stated that there is apperent need to boost vehicular movement of security operatives in the fight to contain insecurity in the state.

He said, “Insecurity in the country has assumed a dreadful dimension which government alone cannot tackle but deserves support from well meaning individuals and stakeholders. Crimes, such as kidnappings, armed-robbery, religious killings, politically-motivated killing and ethnic clashes has become so worrisome, coupled with economic challenges occasioned by Corona-virus pandemic, and all these need to be contained by helping the police,” says Yusuf.

He equally urged leaders and politicians to uphold moral values and virtues saying, “at this time, the government should not just focus on security but also invest in peace-building, reconstruction and rehabilitation of socio-economic development”

Receiving the vehicles and documents presented by the foundations’s Executive Director, John Ocheja, to the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, he thanked the foundation and said all vehicles will be put to use accordingly. Ekpeji also call on all other well meaning individuals to assist the Police in fighting crime in the society.

