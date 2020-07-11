New signing Ziyech joins Chelsea teammates for training

Kindly Share This Story:



Hakim Ziyech has had his first training session as a Chelsea player.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Blues after Ajax accepted a deal that could be worth €44million in February.

With the Eredivisie season having been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ziyech has largely been out of action since early March, but he was put through his paces during a fitness session at Cobham on Saturday.

The Morocco international arrived in England on Friday and was pictured with friends at a Mayfair restaurant that evening.

Ziyech underwent light fitness training with a view to being incorporated into first-team sessions in the coming weeks, although he is unavailable to head coach Frank Lampard until the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea, who are third in the Premier League with four matches remaining, face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Fotmob

Vanguard

