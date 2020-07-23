New Dawn in PR sector as firm Phyllion concludes first Tech PR conference with industry leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

The future of technology transformation in Africa is hinged on key pillars of the tech ecosystem and communications sector, who are ready to go the extra mile in putting in the work for transformation and ensuring that the impact story of technology transformation is cascaded from top to bottom as it happens.

This statement of purpose virtually ushered over a hundred attendees from the tech & communications sector, reputable speakers, and thought leaders into the groundbreaking tech PR event, PTC 2020 on Friday, 17th of July.

For an average of four hours, a diversity of ideas, enlightening and insightful presentations and discussion set the pace for the marriage of technology and communication in enabling transformation in Africa.

In his keynote address, first keynote speaker, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, the Group Managing Director of CMC Connect Limited, and President, Africa Public Relations Association (APRA), affirmed that the relevance of technology has called for an enabling environment, to enhance the much-needed development envisaged in the private and public sector of Africa’s economies. In achieving this, he pointed out that all stakeholders must be actively engaged.

In his call for embracing technology transformation in the communication sector, he said, “Embracing technological transformation in our business goes beyond tools creating social media campaigns or keeping our software updated. It is following tech trends or embedding digital solutions in our business affairs. It is about perceiving what the future holds and being positioned digitally to be at the forefront of innovation.”

Second keynote speaker, Adrian Clews, the Chief Executive Officer of Hinckley Group, expressed delight with the organizers of the conference, stating that technological transformation has been rapid on the African continent with various initiatives that have helped in boosting business productivity and human advancement.

“Embracing Technology Transformation in Africa, What Next,” comes to mind, is the economic impact of COVID-19, with macro indicators such as significant contraction in economic growth; higher inflation given value after tax (VAT); electricity tariff adjustment and currency devaluation,” Clews stated.

During the panel discussion, the six (6) reputable speakers, touched on important points that offered insights into smart industry trends, had conversations around tech impact and growth areas within social & interpersonal relations, education, communication and business, and technology changes to expect from the new era and the immediate future.

One of the speakers during the panel session, Ayeni Adekunle, CEO Black House Media Group, had said, “We need to use technology to transform the media in Nigeria.”

Ayeni also called the older generation to action in his closing statement, “We owe the new generation an obligation to set the Agenda for what the African dream should be.”

Harping on the role communication has to play in cascading the impact story of tech in Africa, Founder, Phyllion & Partners stated, “Technology enthusiasts need to begin to see PR as a vehicle.” She moved on to admonish key decision-makers to embrace future-based thinking and human-centered design in developing technology solutions for Africa.

The highlight of the event was the pitch session that re-affirmed the Phyllion Tech Conference as a rare and commendable conference online. It was indeed carefully thought through to ensure attendees got value for their time and certainly bridged the gap between the start-up and the investment community.

The start-up pitch panel was packed with tech leaders such as Managing Director, HP Central Africa, Ify Afe, CEO Edgebase Technologies, Joel Egbai, US-based Digital Business Transformation Strategist, Ogechi Chidebell , Mo Durosinmi-Etti, Regional Manager at the Bulb Africa, and the second event keynote speaker, Adrian Clews, Managing Director, Hinckley Group.

The knowledgeable panel of pitch judges assessed competing for start-up businesses at the pitch, they gave helpful recommendations in respect to due diligence and the business number projections, and further made mentorship commitments and requests for close working relationships, to help them grow from introductory to market breakthroughs.

The conference came to an end with a closing remark from US-based Digital Business Transformation Strategist, Ogechi Chidebell who said, “We are in the phase they call industrial revolution where it is going to be more imperative for businesses and individuals to transform themselves.”

The organizers of the Phyllion Tech Conference 2020 have said that this is only the beginning as plans to kick off many more brand storytelling for the Nigerian tech ecosystem to help them connect with their target market and investment community, are already being actioned.

