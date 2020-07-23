Breaking News
Neville labels one Man Utd player ’embarrassing’ in West Ham draw

On 12:44 am
Gary Neville has labelled Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba as “embarrassing” following his handball in their 1-1 draw against West Ham on Wednesday.

While well short of some of the displays they have put in after the coronavirus suspension, teenage star Mason Greenwood scored as Man Utd came from behind to pick up a point.

Pogba’s handball allowed Michail Antonio to give David Moyes’ visitors a surprise half-time lead, but the 18-year-old’s latest strike secured a point which could pivotal in the final shake-up.

Solskjaer’s side moved into the top-four for the first time since mid-September thanks to a draw that means Man Utd will qualify for the Champions League if they avoid defeat at Leicester on Sunday.

Speaking on Sky Sports as replays confirmed the handball, Neville said: “He’s in trouble, Paul Pogba, he’s in big, big trouble. He’s given a penalty away, he’s put his arms up and pretended it’s hit his head.

“To think, I felt a little bit sorry for him, I thought he took a whack in the head. Embarrassing. You don’t do that, you take it in the grid.”

