NEMA warns of flood in 102 local governments in 28 States

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned that there will be flood in 102 local government areas across 28 states during this year’s raining season.

A letter signed by the Director General, AVM Muhammadu A Muhammed(rtd), said that the yearly Seasonal Rainfall Prediction(SRP) and Annual Flood Outlook(AFO) that was released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency(NIHSA), disclosed this in June.

NEMA listed Kaura local government area of Kaduna state as one of the 102 local governments that are Highly Probable Risk Areas, while Zaria, Kaduna North and Chikun local governments are within Probable Risk Areas.

The Director General who called on State Emergency Management Agencies and frontline local governments to be prepared, also advised them to sensitize vulnerable communities to prepare for safe evacuation.

The letter also advised governments to organise State Humanitarian Coordination Forum meetings in order to prepare stakeholders for mitigation and response to floods when they occur.

AVM Mohammed(rtd) further suggested that refuse, weeds, water hyacinths should be removed from drainages, water channels and ‘’all avenues for river run-offs so as to allow free flow of flood waters.’’

