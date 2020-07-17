NDDC probe: Youths fault attack on Omo-Agege

Kindly Share This Story:

A group, Niger Delta Emerging Youths Initiative, has said attacks on Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, were uncalled for.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Oromuru Akpoyibo, made the call in a statement issued in Benin City, Thursday, noting that the group was uncomfortable with the personals attacks on Senator Omo-Agege, as a result of the ongoing NDDC probe by the National Assembly.

According to him, if the entire members of the National Assembly, which comprises 109 Senators and 360 members of House of Representative decided to probe the NDDC over the Commission’s alleged financial recklessness, why should people single out the Deputy President of the Senate for attack?

He said: “If people are confident that their hands are clean, they should make themselves available to the National Assembly probe rather than picking on Omo-Agege for a fight.”

He called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Adamu, to investigate the motive behind the continuous personal attack on the Deputy President.

He said: “Probe of the NDDC is an oversight function of the National Assembly; NDDC is not the only Federal Government agency that has been exposed to the probe radar of the National Assembly since the inception of the present democratic dispensation.”

Vanguard

