NDDC: Itsekiri Consultative Congress faults NASS Committee recommendation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Itsekiri Consultative Congress (ICC) has condemned the resolution of the Senate Adhoc Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) be disbanded and the NDDC placed under the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

ICC in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin said “We also condemn in the strongest term the recent statement credited to the coordinator of the Ijaw Monitoring Group- Comr. Joseph Eva, and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) be moved to the Presidency following revelations made during the House of Representatives hearing.

“We wish to put it on record that it is only those that don’t mean well for the Niger Delta and have benefitted from the Nineteen years rot in the NDDC that will suggest that NDDC) be moved to the Presidency.

“It is on record that since its inception the NDDC has been under the SGF Since inception until last year when it was placed under the Minister of Niger Delta affairs.

“’ The wanton looting and corruption that bedeviled the NDDC during the last Nineteen Years are visible for the blind and audible to the deaf. The entire stretch of the Niger Delta is littered with abandoned projects, while trillions were frittered away through ghost and abandoned projects.

“All the looting and corruption happened while the NDDC was under the supervision of the SGF.

‘’Regrettably, during this period none of the SGF appointed has come from the Niger Delta Region. It should also be noted that all SGF since the creation of the NDDC are culpable in this whole mess and should not be exempted.

While the Senate should be commended for the speed of light with which they started the probe and completed it. Nigerians should note that this is an unprecedented speed which goes to show that the probe is predetermined to achieve one goal- that is to take the NDDC back to “business as usual from the year 2000- 2019.

“We wonder why now that the NDDC is under a son of the Niger Delta who knows the terrain and can validate projects that we are now seeing the monumental corruption going on in the NDDC that they are agitating for the commission to be a move to the presidency.

“We wonder why Comr. Joseph Eva will say the EFCC should take over the investigation of the NDDC when the EFCC itself is under investigation and the head just relieved of its duty.

“We fully support the current forensic audit approved by the President and Commander-in-Chief under the supervision of the Minister for Niger Delta affairs.

“We believe that the Niger Delta region will be better off at the end of the forensic audit exercise.

“We hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari led Government to throw the recommendation of the Senate Adhoc committee to the dustbin as the leadership of the Senate is an interested party in that whole NDDC drama”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: