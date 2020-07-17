NDDC CONTROVERSY: Ex- Militants ask Buhari to inaugurate Odubu exco

Kindly Share This Story:

As the prevailing crisis of confidence rages on in the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC Interim Management Committee over allegations of corruption, the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDEA has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to find reasons to inaugurate the Pius Odubu-led executive board as screened and confirmed by the Senate last year.

This was made known in a statement signed by Coordinator of the Coalition, Eshanekpe Israel.

The statement read “the President to see the current developments an eye-opener for the President to rescind himself and inaugurate the Odubu-led executives.

“The current problem with NDDC started the moment the President was hoodwinked into jettisoning the board that he earlier constituted and replaced them with IMC in the name of a forensic auditor.

“In as much as the idea of a forensic audit was not a bad one, the personalities appointed to audit the Commission were now enmeshed in controversy, wondering why the President would choose the personalities under fire to audit anyone.

“The only safety valve left, the coalition noted, was for the President to reverse his decision for damage control and allow the Odubu exco take over statutorily the management of the Commission and at the same time appoint men of impeccable integrity to audit the regional agency for the good of Niger Delta region.

“We queried the rationale behind appointing Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, as the Executive Director of Project, EDP in the Commission noting that, that office is exclusive for engineers with the professional wherewithal to monitor and make accurate statements on the quality of the project and not a medical doctor, whose field of understanding is quite different”.

