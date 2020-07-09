NCAA tenders apology to Jet Support Service for erroneous suspension

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has tendered an apology to the management of Lagos based private airline operator, Jet Support Service.

In what appears to be a regulatory slip-up, the NCAA had on Friday, July 3rd 2020 issued a suspension notice of part G (Aircraft leasing operations) of challenger 604 jet, owned by Jet Support Service.

According to a statement signed by the Director General/ CEO of the NCAA, Captain Musa S. Nuhu, Jet Support Service who is the operator of challenger 604 aircraft is “hereby suspended within the Nigerian airspace forthwith, pending compliance with the requirements of the Nig. CARs”.

However, within 24 hours of issuing the suspension notice, the NCAA in another letter, signed by Captain Musa S. Nuhu was issued to the management of Jet Support Services, apologizing “for the erroneous grounding of your Challenger 604 aircraft with registration G-FABO”.

The letter further reads that “the suspension is hereby lifted with immediate effect and all appropriate authorities will be notified to lift any restriction that might have been placed on the aircraft”.

Responding to the wrongful suspension of its part G operation and eventual withdrawal and apology by the NCAA, the Chief Operating Officer of Jet Support Service, Chukwerika Achum in a press statement acknowledged the apology letter by the NCAA and restated its resolve to be an ethical and law abiding indigenous company.

According to the statement, “As a proudly indigenous private airline company, focused on delivering quality world class service in a consistently effectual manner-parallel with government’s growth vision and mission, we have always been a proponent of ethical business practice, focused on accelerating the actualization of economic growth and development”

“We assure our stakeholders and the general public that the mistaken suspension of our Challenger 604 aircraft by the NCAA has been corrected, even as we acknowledge the apology letter from the NCAA,” he said.

