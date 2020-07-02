NBC gives approval for full operation of LASPOTECH radio

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

THE National Broadcasting Commission has formally presented the licence to operate full broadcasting services to the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH 101.9FM Radio.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Information & Public Relations, Mr Olanrewaju Kuye.

The Zonal Director of the Commission, Dr Vincent Chibuike Ogwumike, speaking on the occasion, noted that the LASPOTECH FM radio had a fruitful test running process which informed the eligibility to go full blast in their operations.

Dr Ogwumike, who presented the Licence formally to the Ag Rector, Mr Olumide Metilelu, also handed over the Codes of Conducts of the commission to further guide the operations of the radio station.

The presentation ceremony also included the orientation to all staff that would participate in the operations of the radio station.

Metilelu, on behalf of the entire polytechnic community, expressed his profound gratitude to the NBC for granting the polytechnic the licence to fully operate the radio station.

He gave the assurance that the station would not breach any of the codes of the commission.

