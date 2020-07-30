NBA Elections: ECNBA clarifies issue of ‘undeliverable’ on voting platform

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) on Thursday clarified the cause of undeliverable that might have been experienced by voters during the ongoing NBA National Officers Elections.

In a press statement made available to the media by its secretary, Cordelia U. Eke (Mrs), ECNBA noted the cause could be attributed to any of five reasons including:

Voter has an inactive Phone Number

Voter has invalid Phone Number (does not exist or is too short or too long)

Voter has invalid Email Address (Wrongly spelt and does not exist OR their Domain has expired)

Spam Filter on Voter’s email blocking direct delivery of emails. Voter can check Spam folder.

DND is active on Voter’s phone and the message has been blocked by Telecommunication company.

To rectify the issue of DND, ECNBA in the statement recommended any of the following actions:

9mobile (Etisalat) numbers, Text START to 2442.

MTN numbers, Text ALLOW to 2442.

Glo numbers, Text CANCEL to 2442.

Airtel numbers, Text ALLOW to 2442.

“Voters yet to view the election link through their email or SMS, are advised to ensure that DND is deactivated on their phones and check Spam folder in their emails,” the statement reads in part.

ECNBA also stated that it can “confirm at the last check that at least 1,886 individuals of the Undeliverable Notices displayed on the live monitoring platform have since voted because they got the message through one of the two channels used – Email or SMS.

“The committee also confirms that messages have been sent using local networks to up to 8,000 numbers with active DND advising them to deactivate same.”

