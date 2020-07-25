Native doctor swindles robbers of money made from robbing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyi Okolie

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team, IRT, have arrested two brothers; Akinola Akeem and Muyiwa Akeem and their native doctor, Odunta Moses, who were members of a notorious robbery gang that had been terrorizing Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun State for a long time.

The suspects were said to have been rounded up recently after they attacked the home of Pa Olutokunbo, in Ikala Village of Ijebu Mushin, killed his 72-year-old wife, Christiana Olutokunbo and robbed him of the sum of N550,000 and three mobile phones.

One of Pa Olutokunbo’s sons, who is based in the United Kingdom, was said to have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, asking for an investigation into the robbery of his father’s house and the killing of his mother. IGP, in-turn, directed his operatives at the IRT to investigate and track down the armed robbers.

Vanguard gathered that the Ogun State Annex of the IRT, which was deployed to carry out the investigation arrested one of the users of the robbed mobiles who led the operatives to Akinola Akeem, from whom he got the phone.

Akinola confessed during investigations that he had carried out some operations within Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun state including the robbery in Pa Olutokunbo’s house and the killing of his 72-year-old wife.

He then led the IRT operatives to arrest his younger brother, Muyiwa who also took part in the operation and their native doctor, Oduntan Moses, who prepared charms for them before their operation.

A source who took part in the investigation told Vanguard on the condition anonymity that “The members of the gang invaded the residence of Pa Olutokunbo, of Ikala Village in Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun state on the 15th March, 2020, and during the robbery, the sum of N550, 000, three mobile phones, were taken from the home.

While the robbery was on, Pa Olutkunbo,’s wife age 72 years, Christiana Olutunkbo, started shouting for help, one of the robbers, named Akinola Mayowa, pulled the old woman into one of their rooms and strangled her to death.

“His brother, Akinola Akeem, who took part in the operation attempted to kill Pa Olutokunbo, but the old man pretended to have died from shock and the robbers left believing, he was dead. The case was reported at Itamogiri Police Station

“On the 20th March, 2020, a son to the victim, Femi Olutukunbo, based in the United Kingdom sent a petition to the Inspector General of Police and the Ogun State annex was asked to investigate which succeeded in arresting the user of one of the robbed phones. Akeem Akinola, who took part in the armed robbery and murder was arrested and he led us to arrest Mayowa, his brother and Oduntan Moses, a.k.a. Koba, their native doctor and they all confessed to taking part in the crime.

“We also gathered that Oduntan Moses used to prepare charms to fortify members of the gang before going for any operation and all proceeds of the robbery were usually brought before him before it would be shared”.

Confessions

When Vanguard interviewed Mayowa Akiola, 29, a native of Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun state, he narrated how he killed Pa Olutokunbo’s wife stating that he and his brother took to crime because they were frustrated with life.

He said: “I have gone on three robbery operations and I killed a woman in my last operation. Myself and my younger brother formed the gang because we were frustrated.

“In the first operation, I made N5,000 and in the second one, I got N9,000. The third operation was at Ikala, where we killed the old woman. Before going for that robbery, I first went to Koba, a powerful native doctor in my community to prepare charms for me and my brother.

“We got information about Pa Olutokunbo, because he talked carelessly. He was in a bar and was talking about the money he had in his house which my overheard. We then went and consulted a native doctor to prepare charms for us to make us succeed in the operation.

“We asked Koba, to check if the man had the money in his house and he said yes, we then asked him to give us charms that would enable us appear inside the man’s house.

“He prepared it and gave us to wear it on our necks, but when got there the charm failed to work and when we called him on the phone, told as to be patient that someone would come out of the house.

“We saw someone coming out of the house and when he was going back, we followed him into the house. We met four persons in the house but there was this old woman we met who started shouting and I took her into the room but she died while I was pulling her.

“My brother Akeem asked the man for the money in his house and the man gave us N15,000 . We called Koba again and told him that the money was not in the house, but Koba asked us to keep searching because he was very sure that there was money in that house as his oracle never deceived him.

“When my brother held the man and tried to kill him, the man begged and went into his room and brought out a bag containing money and gave it to us.

“We saw charms on the money and we called Koba and informed him about the money and the charm and he asked us not to bring it to him immediately. We took the bag to him and he gave me N60,000 and gave my brother N50,000.

Before then, Koba had told my brother and I that he could prepare rituals for us that would make us rich and he had asked us to get the sum of N100,000 for it, but since we were so poor and we couldn’t raise the money, we decided to give him the N100,000 out of the money he gave us.

“He prepared a soap for us which he asked us to bath with. But after all we did, we did not get anything. We then realised that Koba fooled us. My brother and I were looking for a way of fighting him to get back our money before the police came and arrested us”.

On his part, Koba, said his charms were potent but blamed the brothers for not using the charms as instructed. According to him, “they came to me complaining that they were very poor and want to be rich, then I asked them to bring N100,000 to prepare charms for them.

“They said they didn’t have money then but they came later that they heard that an old man had money in his house and they wanted to rob him.

“I consulted my oracle which informed me that there was money in the house but the money was ritual money. I gave them charms which would enable them get into the house and get the money.

“They got the money and brought it to me, then they gave me N100,000 from the money to prepare charms for them which I did but I don’t know why it didn’t work for them. My charms are portent and they are working very well”, he boasted.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

