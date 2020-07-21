National Security and Unity: Inter-Faith Clerics commence 21-Days intercessory prayers for Buhari, Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP), on Tuesday, began a 21-day intercessory prayer for Nigeria.

At the opening ceremony held at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, the group, consisting of prominent Christian and Islamic clerics, said the spiritual exercise is to strengthen the country’s unity amidst security challenges as well as for sustained progress under President Muhammadu Buhari.

In separate statements issued by co-chairmen, Sheik Ahmad Ibrahim and Bishop Sunday Garuba, NIFROP acknowledged the efforts of the president to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians despite the “evil forces” against the nation.

The clergymen also singled out the Armed Forces for praises, who they say have “sacrificed and endured long days and nights just to ensure that Nigerians are safe and free” from terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

” We must acknowledge their endless sacrifices and also for their rare display of professionalism in the prosecution of the Boko Haram war as well as the activities of armed bandits and other criminal elements tormenting Nigerians in various parts of the country,” Sheikh Ibrahim stated.

” We must pray that God would defeat the enemies of our country and those working against the divine mandate given to President Muhammadu Buhari. Those that have chosen the path of folly shall be put to shame. Their everyday steps shall be filled with misfortune because they have ganged up against Nigeria in fulfilment of their evil desires.”

Hence, Sheikh Ibrahim urged Nigerians to support the military, its leaders as well as President Buhari who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

” My brothers and sisters, we shall all be praying especially for our troops stationed in the trenches in North-East Nigeria and other parts of North-West Nigeria day and night and engaging the Boko Haram terrorist group in battle.

” We are going to pray for God to surround them with his amour and grant them sweet victory over their adversaries. We are also going to pray for the various heads of the security agencies in the country for God to grant them wisdom and understanding to be able to provide that sound and strategic leadership direction needed to overcome the adversaries of the country.”

On his part, Bishop Garuba advised Nigerians to pray against evil forces hovering around the president, his family and cabinet members.

Echoing his Muslim counterpart, the Bishop added that the troops on the frontlines need all the support they can get amidst conspirations from some highly placed personalities.

“We shall be praying for good health for President Muhammadu Buhari and Gods divine protection as he pilots the affairs of the country. We shall call on God to send his angels to take charge over everything that concerns President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

” We shall also pray for unity and peace of Nigeria and for God to guard the country against all her adversaries wherever they are. We shall be calling on God to inflict his wrath on all of those that are against the unity and peace of the country.

“We shall also pray against those politicians that thrive on the blood of innocent citizens. We shall pray for God to destroy all of them in their coven and bring about a generation cause upon them and their families. We shall pray to God to send down fire to burn them till their deaths.”

Recall that NIFROP had in May held a 30-day prayer and fasting for divine intervention on the COVID-19 pandemic and Boko Haram insurgency.

