By Clifford Ndujihe

The National Consultative Front, NCF, has dismissed a report that it is transforming into a political party, stressing that its agenda is saving Nigeria.

Clarifying issues that trailed its emergence, on Thursday, the national secretariat of the group in a statement by Malam Yunusa Tanko, said the task before the leaders now is to mobilise Nigerians to join forces to rescue the country.

Regarding some leaders like Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, who distanced themselves from the group for not being consulted, Yunusa said the group would meet them to iron out the issues.

The statement read: “The National Secretariat of the emergent National Consultative Front of National Leaders of Conscience, currently strategising to save Nigeria from imminent political collapse and civil strife, wish to clarify that the body is essentially a consultative forum for a popular political intervention in Nigeria, which is yet to transform into a political party as being widely speculated in the public.

“We, therefore, wish to reiterate in clear terms that the mandate and task before the NCF at the moment is the mobilisation of all-well meaning Nigerians to join forces together to pull Nigeria out of the precipice of failures and political anarchy.

“So, consultations in that regard are expected to be finalised by January 2021, when the emerging movement is expected to be finally launched and inaugurated as clearly stated in our last communiqué, which also announced the setting up of a provisional leadership to steer and move forward further consultations towards the formation and launching of a new popular political movement by January 2021.

“We are also not unmindful that our sort of citizens movement may face its own trials and challenges at some point from possible reactionary machinations of adversarial agents of the state and fifth columnists, who will desperately want to break our ranks and truncate this historic intervention for their selfish interests.

“But we as Leaders of Conscience are deeply convinced and assured by the fact that when conveners and allies championing a popular initiative remain resolute and steadfast, such intervention always triumph over evil plots and machination’s to destabilise the popular objective.

“Again, as regards some reports in the media about ‘due consultations’ with some of our allies, the National Secretariat shall be convening a major national consultation this weekend to ascertain the fact of matter with those concerned.

“Therefore, this group wants all Nigerians assured that issues around the membership of the Interim Steering Council of the NCF shall be fully straightened at the meeting, as conveners and promoters of this great initiative, rather being broken or demoralised by any divisive ploy, have resolved to be more resolute and steadfast in our consultative dealings to save Nigeria, which is a task that must be done for us at this historical time!

“To this end, we wish to appreciate the great acceptance of this historic movement by Nigerians and wish to commend their unwavering solidarity in terms of the various donations and support received within 48 hours of announcing this political intervention, some of which are office buildings in various parts of the country as well as huge social media instruments, which shall be launched after the next meeting of our group.

“We wish to salute and commend the astuteness and commitment of members of the Interim Steering Council of the NCF under the leadership of Rt Hon Ghali Umar Naaba, Professor Pat Utomi among others;

“Like Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Comrade Isa Aremu, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Lady Funke Awolowo, Mallam Shehu Sanni, Barr Dan Nwanyanwu, HC, Peter Ameh, Mallam Tanko Yunusa, Dr. Kemi George, Barr Georgina Dakpokpo, Dr Chris Ekiyor, Professor Remi Sonaya, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, Mr. Jude Feranmi, Saadatu Falilu Hamu, Comrade Mark Adebayo, Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, Hajia Kadijat Abdullahi and Comrade Promise Adewusi of the National Secretariat;

“For remaining courageous and steadfast to this great vision to save our dear country from the incompetence and impunity of the ruling political elites, in the face of contending personal risks and sacrifices to save our country, renew its strength and make it claim its promise thereby saving the country and the black race from a thousand years of servitude.”

