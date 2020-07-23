Nasarawa Assembly passes revised 2020 budget of N62.96bn into law

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, Lafia

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday passed into law a revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion only.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi said the passage was necessary in order to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic which has held the economy of the state to a standstill.

The speaker said the budget tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development” was due to the importance of the budget to the development of the state.

According to the Speaker, ” A bill for a law to amend the Nasarawa State 2020 appropriation bill of N62,968,348, 138.00 only for the services of Nasarawa State has passed third reading.

” This comprises N31,943,912,285.00bn only as recurrent expenditure while N26,465,632,374.00 billion only as Capital expenditure and the consolidated revenue fund charges is N4,558,803,479.00 billion, only,” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that efforts should be intensified to improve the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to complement statutory allocation to the state.

The speaker commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and other members for their commitments in ensuring that the bill sees the light of the day.

While appreciating the commitment and passion shown by the Lawmaker, the speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

It would be recalled that on July 20, 2020, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has transmitted a revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion only to the state house of assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.

