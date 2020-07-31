Napoli confirm Osimhen signing from Lille on long-term deal

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Osimhen has officially signed for Napoli, club President Aurelio De Laurentiis announced, with Lille also releasing a formal statement.

Osimhen has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Naples-based club.

The 21-year-old Super Eagles striker becomes one of the most expensive African players of all time, reportedly at €60m including bonuses, while goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis is moving to Lille as part of the deal.

ALSO READ: Bayern CEO concedes Thiago has set sights away from Bavarian club

He is also by far the most expensive signing in Napoli’s history, a record that was set last summer by Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven for €38m plus bonuses.

Osimhen already passed his medical in Rome on July 18 and will be presented to the media in Naples after his summer vacation.

He will wear the Number 9 jersey, which is currently held by Fernando Llorente.

Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey,thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli 🔵⚪️ #forzanapolisempre pic.twitter.com/LrwrBkdkoL — victor osimhen (@victorosimhen9) July 31, 2020

ALSO READ: FIFA releases statement in wake of criminal proceedings against Infantino

The negotiations had dragged on throughout the summer, with the drama of a dispute with his agent, then having to resume the talks with a different representative.

Despite Premier League rumours, particularly Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, Napoli were the only club to make a genuine offer for Osimhen.

Lille purchased him from RSC Charleroi last summer for €14m and he scored 18 goals with six assists in 38 competitive games for the French side this season.

Football Italia

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: