Name Ibadan Airport after Ajimobi, Senate tells FG

Ajimobi to be buried on Sunday
Abiola Ajimobi

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to immortalise late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who died at the age of 70 by naming Ibadan Airport after him.

The Senate has also resolved to send a high powered delegation to commiserate with the family of the late Senator, the government and people of Oyo State.

The Upper Chamber observed a minute silence in honour of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, All Progressives Congress, APC, Oyo North.

Details later…

Vanguard

