NAFDAC approves Silicon Wrist Band for Malaria prevention

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Developers encourage usage

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved a new innovation known as Envirocaire Silicon Wrist Band to help Nigerians manage the issues surrounding malaria infection, which has become quite worrisome and increasingly rapid across the country. According to reviews on the new silicon wrist band, we garnered that it is non toxic and a green product which repels the malaria parasite for up to 90days, and has no side effect to the skin, health or even children.

The approval for Silicon Wrist Band by NAFDAC came as a notification of product registration which was issued to Envirocaire Global Services, the importers and distributors of Silicon Wrist band to repel mosquitoes in Nigeria.

In a brief conversation with the project director, Prince Eghosa Julius Emwionkpa, he stated that the wristband is quite effective, stressing that it repels malaria caused by mosquito bites both for children and adults.

READ ALSO:

He further stated that with the new innovation, the giant of Africa may be saying goodbye to malaria, only if governments, leaders, philanthropists, public and private institutions support the adoption of silicon wrist band. He encouraged Nigerians and stressed on the effectiveness of the product in supporting the eradication of Malaria project in Nigeria.

Reactions and testimonies on the silicon wrist band from the public showed that the product didn’t have any negative effect while some applauded the product as quite innovative in reducing the rate of persons suffering from the deadly malaria parasite.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: