NACK Apparel, HelpNow auction jerseys to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of measures to lift two million persons in Lagos, who have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Nigerian Articulate Culture Kollection, NACK and HelpNow, have initiated a charity jerseys auction programme to help raise funds for affected communities.

The programme to get 20 extraordinary Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in different endeavors to sign on NACK’s LXN Jerseys. These autographed jerseys will be auctioned on social media and all proceeds will go to HelpNow towards getting support to those affected by the pandemic.

Project Manager of HelpNow Initiative, Adewale Osedeinde, said the auction would be hosted by comedian Basketmouth

ALSO READ: 11 fake tax officials nabbed in Benue

Other celebrities like Innocent Idibia, will also auction their signed jerseys in the coming weeks in order to meet the N50m target.

According to Sodeinde, “HelpNow has raised N11m, which has already been disbursed to about 1850 households and we have resolved to ensure that the target is met. The initiative is an avenue to provide succour to vulnerable people, who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic and urgently need help”.

“Many are literally unable to provide food for themselves and their families. We thank Nigerians for their donations so far on the platform, but there are millions more out there need to be helped. It’s important that we have more people giving so we can ensure none of these people go to bed hungry.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: