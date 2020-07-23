N75b youth empowerment fund: NYCN commends Buhari, Dare

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare on the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Intervention Fund, NYIF, approved by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday.

NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday urged “the over 85 million Nigeria youths to take advantage of this opportunity and uplift not just their living standard, but to turn around the economy of Nigeria.”

Sukubo explained that “the just approved 75 billion naira fund came at the most appropriate time. It is a known fact that the COVID -19 pandemic has impacted negatively on the lives of many Nigerian youths. Many youths are out of business, some have lost their jobs, and hopes of thousands of our youth expecting support from family and friends have been dashed as a result of the pandemic. So there is no better time than now.

“President Buhari has rekindled our hope in his administration and Nigeria. We are proud that President Muhammadu Buhari has once again confirmed that he is not just the grand patron of NYCN but also the father of Nigerian youths. It is known to us that most of the policies and programmes of this administration are for the benefits of the youths. He is indeed a President elected by the youths, for the youths, and by the youths.”

He noted that “With N-Power which is by the youths and for the youths, Anchor Borrower Programme for the youths, Youths Agriculture intervention programmes, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, youth intervention projects, 774, 000 Special works recruitment, signing of the not too young to run act, appointments, and inclusion of youths in government among others, Nigeria youths will forever be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari,” adding that “no President in the history of Nigeria did this much for Nigeria youths. We commend this administration for all these.”

The statement continued, “We also commend our dogged Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare for all his effort towards uplifting the lives of Nigerian youths. Under his reign as a minister, Nigeria youth have witnessed many positive changes and development.

“While we at NYCN pledge our continuous undiluted support to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare to take Nigeria youths to the promised land and to put an end to joblessness of our youths, like Oliver Twist, we charge the President not to relent and to continue to empower the youths for the development of Nigeria.

“To the youths, the President has challenged us to prove our capacity; Nigerian youths with genuine business ideas should take this opportunity to become employers of labour. They should as a matter of urgency and in the interest of their loved ones, access the credit facilities, and fund their ideas and innovations.”

