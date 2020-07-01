N1BN SECRET ACCOUNT: Whistle blower lied — NPA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

THE Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has debunked media reports based on a petition written by one Mr. John Okpurhe to President Muhammadu Buhari alleging that a secret account was being operated by the Authority.

A statement signed by the NPA spokesman, Engr Adams Jatto, said the petitioner accused the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, of allegedly refusing to reward him after exposing over $1bn supposedly hidden in an account with Unity Bank Plc.

The statement also said that “the said account number, 0013680344, allegedly being operated by NPA does not exist as evidenced by a letter from the bank, Unity Bank Plc.”

Jatto stated that the allegation lacks substance adding, “Mr. Okpurhe, claiming to be a whistleblower cited an account number, 0013680344, allegedly being operated by NPA but this account does not exist as evidenced by a letter from Unity Bank Plc.

“The NPA operates an account with Unity Bank Plc with account number: 0013670344 with a total sum of $1,057,772.03 as of December 4, 2019 and not $1,034,515,000.00 as alleged by the petitioner.

“However, the NPA account has not been in operation since August 27, 2010 due to a Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 Garnishee Order Nisi in Aminu Ibrahim & Co and Anor. VS. Nigerian Ports Authority where a garnishee order was placed on it following a case, which went from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court over a period of eight years.

“Upon the determination of the case at the Supreme Court, the judgment creditors continued with the Garnishee process which resulted in the credit of the amount $1,057,772.03 in favour of Suit No: FHC/L/CS/582/2010 Garnishee Order Nisi-Aminu Ibrahim & Co and Anor. VS. Nigerian Ports Authority on December 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order absolute.

“It is, therefore, obvious that there is no cloned account as speculated in the alleged whistle blowing effort of Mr. Okpurhe.

“The account under discussion was frozen on the strength of a court order in August 2010, following the completion of the case, the money was consequently transferred to the judgment creditor on December 4, 2019 in line with the Garnishee Order Absolute.”

