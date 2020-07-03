N-Power: Over 3m applications received so far ― FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…..As it disengages independent monitors

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has said over three million applications have been received so far from candidates seeking enrollment in the N-Power Programme.

This came as it announced the disengagement of independent monitors it recruited to monitor batches A and B of the N-Power programme as well as other National Social Investment Programmes.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in a statement, Friday, through its Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Iliya, said,”Enrolment of beneficiaries for N-power Batch C commenced on Friday, June 26, 2020, and has received over 3 Million applications since the portal opened.”

The statement said: “The ministry will conclude activities of the Independent Monitors enrolled with those two batches by 31st July 2020.”

The disengagement of the monitors following the conclusion of the first two batches.

In the statement, the ministry disclosed that it was looking “forward to a new set of monitors with the roll-out of the Integrated National Social Investment Programme, set to kick-off when the new N-Power Batch C beneficiaries come on board”.

According to the statement, the Minister, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, “thanked the Independent Monitors “for their service in monitoring the activities and programmes of the National Social Investment Programmes. ”

The statement read:”The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has announced the transitioning of Independent Monitors recruited to monitor Batch A and B of the N-Power programme as well as other National Social Investment Programmes.

“The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions which include N-Power, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

“In her statement following the announcement, the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, thanked the Independent Monitors “for their service in monitoring the activities and programmes of the National Social Investment Programmes.

“As we commence the transition of Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries, the ministry will conclude activities of the Independent Monitors enrolled with those two batches by 31st July 2020.

“The Federal Government appreciates their support during the period of engagement and looks forward to onboarding a new set of monitors with the roll-out of the Integrated National Social Investment Programme, set to kick-off when the new N-Power Batch C beneficiaries come on board”.

“Enrolment of beneficiaries for N-power Batch C commenced on Friday, June 26th2020 and has received over 3 Million applications since the portal opened.

” The application process will be concluded as soon as possible to provide additional Nigerian youths access to the programme.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: