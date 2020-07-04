My prince will be named after Oba Adesoji Aderemi, Ooni Ogunwusi vows

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has pledged to name his son after the late Sir Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, the 49th monarch of the ancient town as a mark of love and in appreciation of his good works.

Oba Ogunwusi spoke on Friday at a programme organised to mark the 40th year remembrance for the late Ooni, who reigned between 1930-1980 by his princes, princesses and grandchildren inside the Ile-Oodua palace in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi described the late monarch as a great icon who will forever be remembered for his immeasurable contributions to the independence, stabilisation, and growth of Nigeria.

“I wish to implore our politicians across the country to look deep into the life, time, and accomplishments of Sir Aderemi and learn great lessons of servant leadership. He was selflessly committed to the development of the country.

“Among several tangible virtues to be emulated from the good life of Sir Aderemi is the good name he left behind which still speaks volume till date. Houses, cars, and other material gains of life will surely fade away while one’s name remains in the book of history forever.

“Today, the ancient city of Ile-Ife and indeed the entire human race is proud to have had Sir Adesoji Aderemi whom we shall continue to celebrate. Plans are underway to immortalize him and I have discussed it with members of the family. I am going to name my prince after him as a mark of love ” Ooni Adeyeye said.

Prince Owoade Aderemi, who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked Oba Ogunwusi for the warm reception and acknowledgement of their father’s giant strides during his lifetime.

“I am sure that our father would be so happy in the world beyond to realize how great and united his family is after four decades.

As princes and princesses, we have done a lot to develop Ile-Ife and I wish to state that we shall continue to be active in the growth of our beloved city.” Prince Owoade noted.

In the same vein, Mr. Segun Omoworare who spoke on behalf of the late Aderemi’s grandchildren described the late monarch as an epitome of both traditional and political leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the Ife traditional council, the Obalufe of Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura extolled the late Aderemi particularly for opening Ile-Ife and its environs to immeasurable economic and social growth.

Earlier, Ooni Ogunwusi led members of the Aderemi family to lay wreath on the tomb of the late former Governor of the Western region as a mark of respect after which he led top dignitaries to inspect the White House built by Sir Aderemi in 1937 which he (Ooni Ogunwusi) has remodified.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: