My Comm for Health was reliable colleague, compatriot – Akeredolu

His death will created gap in handling COVID 19 – Deputy governor

Dayo Johnson – Akure

ONDO State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has described his late health commissioner, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, as a reliable colleague and compatriot.

Akeredolu said this on his official Twitter handle this evening.

“Dr Wahab Adegbenro, my Honourable Commissioner for Health was a reliable colleague and compatriot.

“A great General in the forefront of our battles against Covid-19.

“His calmness and dedication towards caring for everybody was loved by all. He will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family especially his Wife who is a big cheerleader of this administration.

Adegbenro death is shocking – Deputy governor

Meanwhile, the deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, said he received the news of the death of Dr Adegbenro with shock and heavy heart.

A statement by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore said that “Dr Adegbenro was a humble and unassuming professional, who took his job with due diligence and respect.

“Sadly, his death came at a time he was most needed. His demise will definitely create a huge gap in the handling of the deadly COVID-19 ravaging our dear State. May Almighty Allah grant him eternal peace.

“The Deputy’s heart is with the members of his family at this solemn moment and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Our solace is in the good legacy he left behind in the health sector of the state. As a people, we are advised to take issue of health more seriously and observe all the outlined government protocols to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanguard

