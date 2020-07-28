MURDER IN IDUMUJE-UGBOKO: Prince Nonso’s arrest and the shocking confession

Kindly Share This Story:

By 8.30am on Saturday, July 18, 2020, policemen from Delta state Police Command had stormed Idumuje-Ugboko and were at the door of Ugboko palace. Their mission was simple. They had come to pick up Prince Chukwunonso Justin Nwoko, the son of the immediate past king of the village, late Obi Albert Nwoko III.

Nonso, who was hiding in his room was pulled out and taken away like a local criminal. He has whisked away to Asaba, Delta state capital to face gruelling interrogations for his tainted past.

For a man who had been claiming to be the king of Idumuje-Ugboko, it was a debilitating humiliation.

Nonso had committed many atrocities against his once peaceful village because he wanted to be king. He has many cases in court and had refused to honour both police and court invitations.

The Saturday action was, therefore, to prove to him that nobody is above the law.

Nonso was detained and later interrogated for over 10 hours.

The Delta State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa told reporters that they were compelled to go and arrest Nonso because of his serial failure to honour police invitations. And the specific reason for his arrest he said was murder. Said he, ” we have arrested him for a case of suspected murder and in which all efforts were made for him to appear before the police and he failed … So, we arrested him early this morning. He is presently with us. He is undergoing interrogation “.

Indeed , what many did not know was that Nonso’s alleged crime dates back to May 18 to 25, 2017. This was the dreadful one week that the entire people of Ugboko witnessed brazen terrorism that took an innocent life and maimed others in addition to wanton destruction of properties by hoodlums allegedly trying to intimidate or eliminate anyone that was opposed to Nonso’s claim to kinship of Ugboko their village.

It was during this mayhem that a young Okada rider , Cyprian Kumiolun, a native of Benue state was shot dead in cold blood in front of the palace by one of the hoodlums now facing terrorism charges in a Federal High Court, Abuja.

But the murderous gang did not only murder the innocent boy who only went to drop someone. They killed him and carted his body away and till this day, his father, Ugbolo Kumiolun has not been able to recover his son’s body.

The man finally petitioned the police to investigate his son’s gruesome murder and to strive to retrieve his body.

The police had since then invited Nonso several times for a chat but he continued to ignore these invitations. On Saturday, July 18, therefore the police felt his cup was full.

But the police did not act by caprice. They had done their thorough investigation and had in their possession hard facts before they went after the Ugboko Prince.

According to sources in Ugboko, only two weeks ago, two members of the gangsters that murdered Cyprian Kumiolun shot at another young man in Idumuje-Ugboko and taking him for dead, they disappeared as usual.

But the young man miraculously survived and pronto the case was reported to the police. The law enforcement agents quickly swung into action. The two ghoulish murderers were promptly arrested. And before long they started singing like birds. And then the big confession. They allegedly told the police how they were recruited to work for Nonso. Indeed they owned up to murdering Cyprian Kumiolun.

Also arrested were Onyisi Esuzor and one Kachi.

These two have also allegedly told the police how the body of Cyprian was carted away in a wheelbarrow and taken to the back of Ugboko palace where it was buried allegedly with full knowledge of Nonso and a certain Uwadiegwu Nwoko.

The police has also interrogated many witnesses. One of them was Cyprian’s landlord. He was said to have told the police that he saw him in a pool of blood and ran to his house to bring his car to rush him to the hospital. But by the time he returned with his car, Cyprian’s body had disappeared. Those who saw his body as it was taken away told the landlord that it was taken towards the direction of the palace.

The police has since taken samples of sand from the spot that the young motorcyclist was shot.

Now, everyone in Ugboko and the entire Anioma people who knew about this conclave of killers are calling for justice. They are also calling for the heads of those reportedly financing Nonso’s alleged terror enterprise. Some of these people are working hard now to blur or blot any sign of evidence of Cyprian’s murder. They want to sell the naive dummy that Cyprian never existed. That it was a configuration of Nonso’s enemies.

This explains the loud rumour that the body of Cyprian has been exhumed and buried elsewhere allegedly to save Nonso from a grievous crime . But the calculations are not looking good. “They want to make it look like Cyprian never existed. But the police have enough evidence already. Those murderers and all their sponsors will face the law “, said an Ugboko young man who doesn’t want his name mentioned.

Cyprian’s father, Ugbolo Kumiolun had also repeatedly visited traditional rulers in Aniocha North Local Government Area , appealing to them to help appeal to his son’s murderers to release his body so he could give him a decent burial and close that sad chapter of his life. But all his efforts yielded no positive results. And so he petitioned the police to come to his aid. And Nonso was arrested.

At the police station, Nonso reportedly begged like a child, appealing to the police to forgive him for shunning their invitation.

Although he was eventually granted bail, close observers say Nonso’s long walk through a crucible has just begun and the robust evidence in police custody points to an ill omen. And those that sponsored this bloody enterprise will not go unscathed. ” They will face the full force of justice “, said Peter, a 37-year-old indigene of Ugboko based in Lagos.

