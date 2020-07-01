Breaking News
Translate

Ministries of Aviation, Finance, others make presentations at FEC meeting

On 11:57 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER A VIRTUAL FEC MEETING 8 As President Buhari Prisdes during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the Council Chambers State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the sixth virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Ministries of Aviation; Finance, Budget and National Planning; Water Resources as well as Justice are to make presentations at the meeting.

Other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentations to the Council include Ministries of Water Resources; Works and Housing; Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

READ ALSOBrazil education minister resigns over plagiarism, CV ‘lies’

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

NAN observed that about seven cabinet ministers joined the president at the Council Chamber for the virtual meeting while other ministers are participating directly from their respective offices in Abuja.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!