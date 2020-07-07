Mines Ministry, NEXIM Bank, Sealink sign MoU to transport solid minerals on waterways

Kindly Share This Story:

Says roads ‘ll soon be less busy

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Nigeria Export and Import, NEXIM, Bank, and Sealink, Tuesday, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on transporting solid minerals on internal waterways in the country.

The tripartite MoU was signed at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja by the executives of the organizations; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite signed on behalf of the Ministry, Managing Director, NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello for his bank, and the Chairperson, Sealink, Dabney Shal-Holma for her company.

Adegbite described the signing as a giant stride for the country, especially in terms of commerce and logistics in Nigeria.

He said: “Why we are here today is to salute private initiative. This is something that is coming from the private sector, a collaboration between the private sector and NEXIM Bank.

“When I came into office and this was brought to me and I said this is a welcomed idea. Sealink is an idea to use the inland waterways in Nigeria to move goods up and down.

“Actually a giant stride for the country, especially in terms of commerce and logistics in Nigeria. This one has been long in coming, our mode of transportation in Nigeria has most been essentially by road, especially when you are transporting bulky materials and this has led to often times damage to the road.

“Ajaokuta is coming in because they will be using the jetty in Ajaokuta as a landing base for most of these goods they will be moving up and down.

“We can’t and we have not been actually regulating in terms of weight and the correct laden for trucks, and often times trucks are overloaded and this led to damage to our roads and network leading to all costs of maintenance.

“I think 31 States in the country have access to the internal waterways than landlocked and of course this will serve, promote trade and commerce around the country even for imported goods that are coming in and they will be moved easily of course at cheaper rates at the same time for those things we need to export from the country will be also could move to the ports, and this will improve commerce and of course it stands us for the better stake, even for foreign investors that want to come in.”

Also speaking was the Managing Director, NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello, who explained that NEXIM Bank does not own Sealink, but is only playing a supportive role.

According to Bello most of the money put there in Sealink are merely grants from multi-lateral finance institutes who have the same objectives seeing that NEXIM utilize its opportunities using the inland waterways to put on board shipping companies that are able to have access to inland waters to evacuate.

He further stated that “Sealink is not just evacuating from inside the country it is also going to facilitate trade within West Africa. There are no vessels that are facilitating trade between neighbours in West Africa, so Sealink is taking over and covering that gap.

“The whole idea of Sealink is to facilitate evacuation and also to import to meet our strategic objective as NEXIM Bank.

“Ajaokuta is coming in because we need jetties that would complement Sealink. In our inland waterways, we don’t have jetties that are owned by Sealink. There are others owned by Ajaokuta, inland waters, and the ports authority. So we have done our survey this is the one that is owned by Ajaokuta Steel Company to ensure that we use the available jetty in the inland waterways so we are saying give it to us so that we facilitate.

“Also when it comes to taking imports inland Sealink is going to do that and it is also facilitating trade within the region. Imagine you have 1 million tonnes of iron ore you want to evacuate from Itakpe you need 35, 000 trailers to get it out, with a batch you can bring it out. So these are the possibilities and opportunities we are seeing. It is largely a private sector driven initiative.

“One of the things lacking is efficient transportation as the Minister said that as a country we have solely relied on on-road transportation. In most economies where trade is well-grounded, there is multi-modal trade facilitation.

“From farm-gate if it is agricultural products, from the mines if it is mining you have transport that will move it from the rail to the shipping facilities.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson, Sealink, Dabney Shal-Holma , said with the economic downturn the way out is solid minerals sector, which logistics is key to galvanise the solid minerals sector.

“When this project was conceived, most of us were in the public sector but we understood clearly that we cannot continue to talk repeatedly about issues without doing anything.

“We wanted a migration from just talking to about possibilities and solutions into doing that which is to create a paradise shift in the development of Nigeria.

“So we are talking about the downturn in the oil industry, and we are looking inwards, the ace of the federal government in the non-oil sector is solid minerals.

“With logistics and transportation that is digitalised, not one ounce will get missing. That is one thing that Sealink is bringing to the table.

We will support you and provide capacity for solid minerals evacuation and N100, 000 and N120, 000 as rate. we are also going to scout for products. There is risk mitigation for the shipment of solid minerals and it will be secured”, Shal-Holma stated.

