Millions of Nigerians’ll become landlords soon – Hav’I-Lah Real Estate Expert

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Hav’I-Lah, Real Estate Expert, Worldwide, Miss Precious Okechukwu, has assured that millions of Nigerians will become landlords soon.

Okechukwu who gave this assurance while speaking to newsmen in Lagos, said the vision and mission of Hav’I-Lah Real Estate is to make over one million Nigerians landlords.

The CEO who disclosed this during a press briefing said that Hav’I-Lah develops, manages and sells properties, and also pointed out that they cover Lagos areas of Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah and all other parts of the state.

She revealed that the Hallmark of Hav’I-Lah is 100 per cent integrity in real estate management with a lot of trusted clients who have done with them and have entrusted properties worth hundreds of millions in their care.

Speaking further, she said they have achieved a lot in the real estate business because their properties are sustainable, affordable and luxury in all parts of Lagos; Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah and where the clients choice of location within and outside the state.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Precious Okechukwu had also reiterated that because of their relationship with their clients, they have repose confidence in Hav’I-Lah Real Estate in Managing and Sales of properties in Lagos and around the world.

She further said they are currently the best real estate selling company in Lagos and they would like to share two of their products with the public.

She said, “We have a Strategic Land that one could buy and build immediately in a fully developed area with several built up estates with people living in them, surrounding the land and another Land located on Monastery road, besides the biggest shopping mall in West Africa (Shoprite), Sangatedo.

“Price per plot is N14million with discount for bulk and outright purchase and with Land Title of C of O and those who had reached us through our Website: havilahrealestateworldwide.com

“We also provide investment schemes by providing 35 per cent interest on apartments and also building to rent out for at N1,500,000 for a 2 bedroom apartment and N2,000,000 for a 3 bedroom apartment at Chevron axis Lekki.

“We are currently selling the 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for N19 million and N25 million respectively with a 6-9 months payment plan and discounts is on outright purchase and location: Chevron Axis Lekki

“Profit to be made on the two-bedroom apartment for each buyer is N6 million and N9 million for each 3 bedroom apartment. Prices will go up once project has been fully completed as current market price is N25 million for 2 bedroom apartment and N32 million for 3 bedroom apartment.

