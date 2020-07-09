Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Military Pensions Board headquarters in Abuja has told retired military personnel to disregard rumours alleging that a date has been fixed for the payment of outstanding 3 months arrears of pension by the board.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of MPB, Flight Lieutenant Olayinka Lawal made the clarification on Thursday.

He said, “The Military Pensions Board (MPB) wishes to inform our esteemed pensioners to disregard, in totality, the rumour making the rounds in the media that a specific date has been fixed for the proposed payment of three months balance of arrears to pensioners by the MPB.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the MPB wishes to state unequivocally that no particular date has been fixed for the payment yet.

“However, the Chairman of the Board, Major General Ahmadu Bala Adamu and his team are working tirelessly and continuously liaising with appropriate agencies to ensure the prompt payment of the remaining 3-months of arears, in furtherance of the Federal Government’s resolve to improve the welfare of military pensioners in the country.

“Accordingly, the MPB hereby implores all military retirees to continue to support the Board as it continues to ensure that all retired personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) get their deserved entitlements.

“Finally, retirees are encouraged to always stick to the established official means of communication provided by the Board for authentic information.

“This includes direct calls to the Board’s official Call Centre and the Public Relations Officer.

Vanguard Nigeria News

