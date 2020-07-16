Military Air Strikes destroys Boko Haram Terrorists Camp, neutralizes many fighters 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Military said on Thursday that in continuation of the sustained offensive against terrorist elements in the North-East of the Country, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday, 15 July 2020, destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) Camp and neutralized several of their fighters in massive air strikes executed at Ngwuri Gana along the Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis in the Northern part of Borno State.

The Military noted that the operation was carried out on the heels of Human Intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations from where the BHTs launch attacks against own troops’ positions and villages around the general area of Kumshe.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche while giving details said, ‘Aerial surveillance missions also confirmed the heavy presence of a large number of BHTs in the settlement, some of whom were seen slinging their rifles.

“The Air Task Force, therefore, launched coordinated attacks on the various targets within the settlement, employing an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships.

“The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the designated locations within the settlement, scoring devastating hits which led to the destruction of several structures, including the Communication Centres, as well as the neutralization of several terrorists.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Task Force for their dedication, dexterity and professionalism.

“The Defence Headquarters equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: