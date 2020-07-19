Milan boss Pioli plays down Ibrahimovic reaction over substitution

Kindly Share This Story:

Stefano Pioli said he needed to manage Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Milan star looked angry at being substituted against Bologna.

Ibrahimovic provided an assist before being taken off just after the hour-mark of the 5-1 Serie A victory at San Siro on Saturday.

The 38-year-old appeared annoyed at being substituted, but coach Pioli said he was simply managing Ibrahimovic.

“He said something, but honestly I didn’t understand. It’s also normal,” he told DAZN. “I have to manage him, playing so much I need everyone to be well.”

Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Ante Rebic and Davide Calabria were on the scoresheet for Milan.

Sitting sixth in Serie A, Milan are unbeaten in nine games since returning from the coronavirus-enforced break and Pioli is happy with his side’s form.

“The team is having fun and this is positive. We played a high-level game, we were good,” he said.

“It means that we are well and we have gained confidence.”

Milan are in action again on Tuesday, when they take on Sassuolo.

Fotmob

Vanguard

