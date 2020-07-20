Breaking News
Translate

Mike Ezuruonye laments use of his photos for scam on Chitchat with MC Charlene

On 4:08 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Mike Ezurounye laments use of his photos for scam on Chitchat with MC Charlene

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, has lamented the usage of his photos by scammers to promote their evil plots across social media.

Mike Ezuruonye, in an interview with Norwegian-based hostess, MC Charlene, explained how fraudsters are using his Photos/Profile to scam unsuspecting fans.

The Nigeria actor revealed this on Chit Chat with MC Charlene, an Instagram live exclusive video interview. Mike Ezuruonye told Mc Charlene how he had been embarrassed on several occasions by fans that have been scammed.

Watch the video below…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!