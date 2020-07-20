Mike Ezuruonye laments use of his photos for scam on Chitchat with MC Charlene

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, has lamented the usage of his photos by scammers to promote their evil plots across social media.

Mike Ezuruonye, in an interview with Norwegian-based hostess, MC Charlene, explained how fraudsters are using his Photos/Profile to scam unsuspecting fans.

The Nigeria actor revealed this on Chit Chat with MC Charlene, an Instagram live exclusive video interview. Mike Ezuruonye told Mc Charlene how he had been embarrassed on several occasions by fans that have been scammed.

Watch the video below…

Vanguard

