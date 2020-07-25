Vanguard Logo

Mexican president says need for face masks not proven scientifically

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that the need to always wear a face mask in public has not been scientifically proven.

Lopez Obrador’ comment is coming, one day after the country marked a new record in daily coronavirus cases.

He said doctors had told him that “I do not need a face mask if I keep a healthy distance and in places where it is necessary or is a norm, not to say mandatory, there I put it on’’.

“On the plane, they ask for it and I put it on,’’ he said at a press conference in the state of Oaxaca, where he was not wearing a face mask.

Mexico, the world’s sixth worst affected country, confirmed, as at Friday, 7,573 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 378,285 infections and 42,645 deaths.

“In the office, I constantly receive citizens, leaders of all social, citizen, political, religious, economic organisations and what we do is also to keep a healthy distance,’’ Lopez Obrador said.

The leftist president criticised the “authoritarianism of politicians” who imposed mandatory lockdowns and said Mexicans “have behaved very well’’ under a voluntary quarantine.

He said there were signs that the pandemic “is losing strength little by little’’ in Mexico.

