Message to Goodluck Jonathan: Assassins’ll attempt your life this year but’ll fail — Prophet Serimoedumu

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The general overseer of Mount Zion Divine Gospel Ministry Inc., Prophet Bomadi Serimoedumu, has again, cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan to be careful, saying his enemies would attempt his life this year.

Prophet Serimoedumu sent the prophetic message Sunday this week at Paradise City Zion, headquarters of the ministry at Bomadi, Delta State.

He said, “they will send assassins to kill Goodluck Jonathan, I mean his political enemies, but they will not succeed.

“Pray for Jonathan, let Nigerians pray for him, let the whole Ijaw pray for him because he has much assignment to fulfil”.

