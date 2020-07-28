Meet Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu’s running mate

Kindly Share This Story:

Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is a native of Obe-Nla, an oil-bearing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. He was born to the family of Mr. Titus Akande and Mrs. Rosanah Moyebi Aiyedatiwa (of the blessed memory) on the 12th day of January 1965.

He had his elementary education at Saint Peter’s UNA (now FAC) Primary School, Obe Nla/Obe Adun in Ilaje LGA of Ondo State between 1970 and 1976. He had his secondary education at Ikosi High School, Ketu, Lagos, in 1982.

He then proceeded to Lagos State College of Education (now Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education), Ijanikin, Lagos where he obtained Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) in Economics and Government in 1986.

After a period as a classroom teacher and subsequent diversification into business, Aiyedatiwa later attended the University of Ibadan for Advanced Diploma in Business Administration with distinction in 2001.

He is an alumnus of Lagos Business School – Pan Atlantic University, Lekki, Lagos with Post Graduate Certification in Chief Executive Education (CEP) in Business Management in 2009.

He is also an Alumnus of the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom where he obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) in 2013.

Prior to the establishment of his own business in 1996, Aiyedatiwa worked in other organization and institutions which includes; Scoa Assembly Plant Plc. Apapa, Lagos, as Inventory/Store Officer, 1982-1983.

Reliance International Schools, Ijokodo, Ibadan, Assistance Head Teacher, 1987-1990. Universal Pharmaceutical Supply Co. Ltd, Ikeja, Lagos as Marketing Officer, 1990-1993.

Global Trust Limited, Gbagada, Lagos, as Assistant Investment Analyst, 1992-1993. Biz Mart Nigeria Limited, Lagos Island, Lagos, as General Merchandise Manager, 1994-1996.

Aiyedatiwa is a business development professional and a successful businessman with interest and substantial experience in Marketing, Financial and Human resources management, New Product Development, Forex Trading and Management, Construction, Real Estate, Hospitality, Public Relations, Travels, and Tours.

He is the MD/CEO of Blue Wall Group of Companies established in 1996 which includes; Blue Wall Nigeria Ltd, a Trading Company, Blue Wall BDC Nigeria Ltd, a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) licensed foreign exchange trading company and Blue Wall Safety Travels and Tours, an IATA licensed Travel Agency and Logistic Company.

He has attended further training and acquired knowledge and skills in business management, project management, crisis management, leadership, strategy, and new product development nationally and internationally.

He joined active politics in 2011 as a card-carrying member of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2014. He was one of the National Delegates from Ondo State at the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Convention at Abuja in 2014 and later became the House of Representative Candidate of the Party for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in 2015 Presidential and National Assembly General Election.

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Federal Commissioner who represented Ondo State on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), 2018-2019.

Prior to his appointment by the President, he has also held other positions in other social and professional bodies. He was the National Public Relations for Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), 2004-2010. Chairman of South West Zone of ABCON, 2010-2011. Trustee/Treasurer, Ilaje League of Professional.

President of Chief Executive Class (CEP18) of Lagos Business School Alumni Association. Executive Member of Lagos/South West Network of University of Liverpool Global Alumni.

Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa is married and the marriage is blessed with Three Children.

