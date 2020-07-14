Meet Chukwuemeka Okolie: RnB singer, songwriter, producer

Kindly Share This Story:

Chukwuemeka Okolie, better known as Kholi was born and raised in Jos, Plateau state, Nigeria. He is from a family of five of which he is the only son including a father who was in the force and mother who is still in the force. He graduated from Renaissance University in 2017 where he majored in Business Administration.

He is an Afro pop and RnB singer, songwriter, and producer. He started out music from his Church at a very early age, and learned to sing around his siblings and his friends. He then went on to teach himself how to play the musical instruments, like the keyboard and drums.

As an artist, Kholi had been unofficially putting out songs but they had gone unnoticed until February 2017 where at an event, his performance caught Gospel’s attention. The Flux Factory’s huncho asked to see him. That became his first contact with Flux Factory’s CEO.

The following year, Kholi released his first official single “Showa” on the 14th of September 2018 featuring one of the industry’s finest, L.A.X and produced by Gospelondebeatz.

The video was directed by Paul Gambit. The following year, Kholi participated in the #Davidofreestylechallenge which came out as one of the best with over 10,000+ views on twitter, 19,000+ views on Instagram and was listed in the top ten Jams of the week by popular internet sensation Tunde Ednut.

After so much buzz and demand for the release of the freestyle, Kholi recorded the freestyle and dropped it as an official single on the 18th of March, 2019. The video was shot by Deji Kale.

Kholi music has been inspired by the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Wande Coal, Bruno Mars, Tory lanez and a host of others. On 18 0f November, 2018 Kholi was officially announced as a flux factory Artiste.

Since then Kholi has constantly been hitting different milestones in his musical career. In August 2019, he featured the Mayor of Lagos on a Single, Hadiza. Due to the success of the song, Kholi had to perform the song at the 2019 “Big Brother Naija” house with Alternate Sound.

Beginning of the year 2020, was a new dawn for the talented artist. Discovering his sound, kholi put out a four track EP titled “TATU” which has garnered massive love from fans all over. Kholi’s style of music and branding direction defiles the ordinary making him an artiste to watch out for.

