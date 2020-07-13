Marriage scam: American woman defrauded of $48,000, held hostage in Nigeria, rescued

Kindly Share This Story:

An American woman lured to Nigeria on a promise of marriage and held for more than a year by an internet fraudster, has been rescued, police said on Sunday.

The suspect, Chukwuebuka Obiakuwhom, met the American woman on Facebook, and extorted $48,000 from her by promising to marry her.

“Police operatives have successfully rescued an American citizen who was confined in a Lagos hotel where she was held against her wish for over a year,” police spokesman Frank Mba said in a statement.

“The victim, a retired civil servant from Washington DC, USA, reportedly arrived in Nigeria on February 13, 2019″, and was held hostage by the suspect who also sexually abused her.

He said the suspect was “an internet fraudster who has defrauded many people locally and internationally”.

Police said the suspect would be charged at a later date, AFP reported.

Internet scammers often use the internet to dupe their victims by promising them non-existent jobs, marriages, or business opportunities.

Meanwhile, in another news, an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 20-year-old man, Kehinde Oke, in prison for allegedly robbing a Professor, Micheal Ige of his valuables at his residence.

Oke whose address was not provided had pleaded not guilty on a two-count charge of rape and armed robbery.

The police prosecutor, Caleb Leramo, told the court that the accused committed the offense ‎on Dec.22, 2019 at Emure-Ekiti.

