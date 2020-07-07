Manager, Sylva have contributed to growth of N’Delta – Loyibo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

TRADITIONAL Prime Minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa states, Chief Mike Loyibo has described the lawmaker representing Delta South senatorial district, Senator James Manager and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva as role models for growth and development in the Niger Delta.

Chief Loyibo made the position known in a statement yesterday while felicitating with both leaders on their birthday anniversaries.

Describing Manager as a man who has brought untold development to not just Ijaws in Delta State but to all tribes in the district, he stated that Manager has been a unifying force among all tribes that makes up the entire Delta South senatorial district.

“His developmental strides have assisted in the opening up of riverine communities in the region and as he marks the sexagenarian age today, am wishing him fruitful years ahead,” he added.

For Sylva, Chief Loyibo said: “Having served as a former governor of Bayelsa, his discipline and selfless service to the Niger Delta as a whole is unprecedented.

“We as leaders of the region will continue to support him as he continues in his capacity in the implementation of Mr. President’s vision in the oil and gas sector.”

