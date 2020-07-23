Breaking News
Translate

Man United receive boost in Dortmund’s Sancho pursuit

On 2:34 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Man United receive boost in Dortmund's Sancho pursuit
Dortmund’s English midfielder Jadon Sancho jumps for a ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg in Dortmund, western Germany on August 17, 2019. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) 

Borussia Dortmund are making moves to bring in a replacement for Jadon Sancho as they now expect the England international to complete a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

Dortmund are preparing to act on their interest in Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica. The 24-year-old scored 11 goals this season as Bremen kept their place in the Bundesliga after a tense relegation play-off against Heidenheim.

United have been told they must pay £100million to take Sancho back to the Premier League, three years after he left Manchester City.

ALSO READ: Amunike warns Osimhen against Liverpool move, touts Napoli as ideal club

The Red Devils are only willing to part with £80m so the two clubs are still negotiating the fee.

Personal terms are expected to be easy to agree as the 20-year-old is keen to move to Old Trafford.

Dortmund’s stern stance may be adjusted if they finalise a deal for Kosovo international Rashica.

United chief Ed Woodward has Sancho’s name at the top of his summer priority list and he has spent months trying to strike a deal.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!