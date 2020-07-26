Man United boss Solskjaer sets sight beyond top-four finish

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted it will not be the “end of the journey” regardless of the result against Leicester City as he looks beyond the Premier League’s top four.

Champions League qualification is on the line, with third-placed United above Chelsea on goal difference and a point clear of Leicester ahead of their final-day trip to the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

With United eyeing a return to the Champions League, Solskjaer said sealing a spot in Europe’s premier club competition would be a step towards chasing down Premier League holders Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

“We’ve not ended up anywhere yet,” Solskjaer, whose United have not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2012-13, said. “If we get a result against Leicester I think people will say we’ve not had a bad journey this season.

“But whatever happens, it won’t be the end of the journey because we’ve still got some catching up to do on the two teams ahead of us.”

Solskjaer said: “If you want to be part of Manchester United you have to get used to pressure in the final match of the season.

“It’s nothing new, it’s what this club has been built on. We have given ourselves a fantastic chance to end the season on a high, and now it’s up to us to take it.”

“It’s not the most important game of the season, it’s just the next game, and you can ask anyone in football, the next game is always the most important,” he continued.

“The result won’t define our season because we’ve already had many defining moments this season. Bruno Fernandes coming in made a massive difference, and I think our overall fitness and mental robustness is so much better now than it was last season.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: