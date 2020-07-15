Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

One Emmanuel Opoku, who allegedly poured hot water on his wife’s two breasts, has been remanded by a magistrate’s court sitting in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The accused was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm on his wife, who is nursing a child at the time of the incident.

According to the charge sheet, No: MES/ 226 c/ 20, Mr. Opoku unlawfully poured hot water on Mrs. Opoku’s two breasts, which caused her grievous bodily harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 290 of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2004.

It was gathered that the legal team of Women Aid Collective, WACOL, and other pro bono lawyers, led by WACOL’s Head of Legal Unit, Mrs Ijeoma Ezeude, Onyeonagu and Dr. Nick Agbo, worked in conjunction with the police prosecutor, Inspector Innocent Otibe, to vehemently oppose the bail application.

The magistrate, who refused the bail application on the ground of public interest remanded the accused person in Police custody.

