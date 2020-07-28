Man jailed for bomb attack on ex-wife in Austria

Kindly Share This Story:

An Austrian court on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to almost 18 years in jail for attempting to kill his former wife with a homemade parcel-bomb last year.

The 27-year-old victim, a mother of three children, sustained serious burns in the October attack.

The explosives package was detonated when she picked it up outside her apartment in the town of Guttaring in Carinthia state in southern Austria.

A court in Klagenfurt, Carinthia’s capital, sentenced the woman’s ex-husband to 17 years and eight months in jail, admitting him to a facility for mentally unstable delinquents.

A 29-year-old accomplice, who helped the man to carry out the attack, received a jail term of 16 years.

Both men, as well as the prosecution can appeal the verdict.

According to the court hearings, the accomplice, a member of the military, placed the package outside the woman’s home, rang the doorbell and then ran off.

The former husband, himself ex-military, was hiding nearby and remotely detonated the explosives.

Police had said the pair had tested homemade explosives over the summer, carrying out explosions in a forest after acquiring the components via the internet.

Of 65 homicide victims in Austria last year, 39 were women — with three-quarters of the victims knowing the perpetrators, according to police statistics.

In 2018, 41 of 73 homicide victims were women.

Austrian media reported this year 15 women have been killed so far, all by male suspects.

