Man in court for publicly smoking marijuana

A 29-year-old man, Adewole Adeyeni, on Monday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for publicly smoking marijuana.

Ageyeni, is charged with conspiracy, smoking of cannabis and being in possession of drugs.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 1, 2020 at about 9 a.m. at Ayetoro Area, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant conspired with others now at large and conducted themselves in a manner that may likely cause a breakdown of law and order in Ile-Ife and it’s environs.

Emmanuel said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249(d), 340 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Omoyeni Tosin, who prayed for the bail of the defendant in the most Liberal terms, pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would produce responsible sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like amount.

Adebayo ordered that the surety must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction, the address to be verified by prosecutor as well as produce three recent passport photographs each.

He adjourned the case until Sept 17 for hearing.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

